Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

