National Bankshares Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

