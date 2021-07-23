ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €610.00 ($717.65) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €598.27 ($703.85).

