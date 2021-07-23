Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

