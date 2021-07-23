Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.