William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $107.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Incyte by 87.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 11.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

