Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SKLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

SKLZ opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

