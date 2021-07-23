Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLMN opened at $25.64 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

