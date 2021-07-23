Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Boosted by Analyst

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

