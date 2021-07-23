Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

