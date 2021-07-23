Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Paul Boote purchased 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £156.66 ($204.68).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,132.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

