Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

STAN opened at GBX 428.70 ($5.60) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

