Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

MDA opened at C$15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55. MDA has a 12 month low of C$14.05 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.37.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.94 million.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.