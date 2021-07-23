Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Buys £17,000 in Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Angus Winther purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Shares of TRIN stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Friday. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a one year low of GBX 73.45 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

