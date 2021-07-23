Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires £192,000 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 30,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £192,000 ($250,849.23).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energean alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 20,000 shares of Energean stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £131,200 ($171,413.64).

LON ENOG opened at GBX 648.28 ($8.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 754.69. Energean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.