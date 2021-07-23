Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha had issued 27,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SSAAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSAAU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $497,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

