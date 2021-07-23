AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,459 ($110.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58). The company has a market capitalization of £111.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,323.90.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.