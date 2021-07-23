$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.54 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

