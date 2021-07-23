ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 107,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. ULS Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

