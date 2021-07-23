Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2’s (NASDAQ:BTNB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. Bridgetown 2 had issued 26,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $260,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bridgetown 2’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BTNB stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Bridgetown 2 has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $93,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

