SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $298.45 and last traded at $296.25, with a volume of 11433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.92.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

