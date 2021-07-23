Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $295.27 and last traded at $297.92. 123,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,982,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.33.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock worth $68,937,484 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

