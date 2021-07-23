Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.50 to $26.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Retail Value traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 228151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Value by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

