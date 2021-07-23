Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 46,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 892,884 shares.The stock last traded at $38.76 and had previously closed at $37.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion and a PE ratio of -59.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

