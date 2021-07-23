Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.66. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

