Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.66. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.59%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.