IVERIC bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,757 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.