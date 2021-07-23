Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 28th (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Century Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $28.78 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

