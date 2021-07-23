Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,530% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.

Frontier Group stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.