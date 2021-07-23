Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,530% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.
Frontier Group stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
