Z-Work Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Z-Work Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Z-Work Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Z-Work Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.