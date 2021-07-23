Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,673% compared to the average daily volume of 337 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AAR by 286.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $315,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AIR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.