Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

