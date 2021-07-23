pEOS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,842.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,842.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.