Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Hold

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 6,048,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,250,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

