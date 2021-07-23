Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Down 20.4%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)’s stock price was down 20.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 47,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 792% from the average daily volume of 5,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Man Wah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

