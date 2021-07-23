Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

