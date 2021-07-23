Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.03). Approximately 1,300,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,592,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.97).

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.80 ($5.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10). Also, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

