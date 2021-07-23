Energo (TSL) Market Cap Tops $2.99 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Energo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $958.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energo has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

