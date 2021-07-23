Dusk Network Market Cap Tops $38.12 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.00883967 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

