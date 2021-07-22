ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICLR traded down $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $209.50. 855,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

