Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EFX traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.72. The stock had a trading volume of 961,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,122. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

