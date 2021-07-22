Insider Buying: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$53,407.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

John Morris Moretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60.

Shares of TSE NEPT traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,250. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$168.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

