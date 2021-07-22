Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,534.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.91 or 0.06325317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.08 or 0.01371090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00370938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00141359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00611591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00385721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00300959 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

