M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.