THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $216.19 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00011655 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $890.03 million and approximately $216.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

