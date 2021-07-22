HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $26,196.75 and approximately $1,614.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00883245 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.