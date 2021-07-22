Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 1,292,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The firm has a market cap of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.