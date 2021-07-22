Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($3.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,563. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.30.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

