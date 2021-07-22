$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,949. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

