World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.
WRLD stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $184.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
