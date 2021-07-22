World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

WRLD stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

