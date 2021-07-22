The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

BX stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 5,572,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

